Defendant in Boulder 'peeping' incidents pleads guilty

Mar. 1—The defendant in a series of "peeping" incidents in Boulder has entered into a plea agreement in his case.

James Walter Baird, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boulder District Court to felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification with a victim under the age of 15.

He also pleaded to two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

His sentence is open to the court, but the sentence in all of the counts will be served concurrently.

Baird could be facing up to six years of prison on the most serious felony, the sexual exploitation charge. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

He is set for sentencing on May 19 and remains out of custody on cash bonds.

According to a release, Boulder detectives identified and arrested Baird after a game camera reportedly captured him masturbating while watching a juvenile female in the shower in May.

Police were then able to connect Baird to other similar incidents in the city, according to a release.