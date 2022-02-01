Defendant in Boulder sex assault case has retrial pushed to May

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
Jan. 31—A former University of Colorado Boulder student accused of rape whose first trial ended with a hung jury had his retrial pushed to May.

Braedon Marcus Bellamy, 23, is charged with sexual assault — physically helpless, sexual assault —overcoming victim's will and sexual assault —victim incapable of appraising conduct.

Following a weeklong trial in August, a jury deliberated the case for about half a day before concluding they would not be able to reach a unanimous verdict. As a result, a mistrial was declared in the case.

But the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said it would retry the case, and Bellamy was set for a five-day trial starting Monday.

But Boulder County is currently not holding jury trials until at least Feb. 11 as a result of increasing COVID-19 case numbers and the presence of the new omicron variant.

As a result, Bellamy will now stand trial starting May 9, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit, a woman reported to police that Bellamy sexually assaulted her on May 30, 2020.

The exact location of the assault was redacted in the affidavit, but the report stated the assault occurred on CU's Boulder campus and was investigated by CU Boulder police.

The woman said she was platonic friends with Bellamy, and that she was hanging out with him and another friend in his unit drinking alcohol and playing drinking games.

The woman told police that she became intoxicated and did not remember parts of the night, but the third friend said the woman was visibly intoxicated and became sick.

The woman said she woke up early the next morning on the floor of Bellamy's room to Bellamy sexually assaulting her.

After the assault, the woman went out of the room and told her friend what had happened, then went to the hospital for a sex assault examination. The examination found several injuries consistent with her description of the assault and Bellamy's DNA on the woman.

Bellamy told police the sex was consensual, and during the initial trial defense attorneys said Bellamy did not know the woman was too intoxicated to consent.

