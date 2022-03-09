Defendant in Boulder shooting sentenced to six years in prison

Mar. 8—One of the defendants in a Boulder shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison.

Simba Maat, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury in December. As part of the plea agreement, attorneys agreed Maat would be sentenced to between five and eight years in prison.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra sentenced Maat to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

"When you hear the word senseless, this is exactly the kind of thing we are talking about," Sierra said.

One codefendant in the case, Jacob Evans, still has a pending case while the other codefendant, Madison Montross, has already taken a plea deal.

"Detective (Ashly) Flynn and the Boulder Police Department worked hard to overcome difficult issues with this case," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Today, as a result of their efforts, the defendant accepted full responsibility, apologized to the victim, and received a significant sentence to state prison. This positive result was made possible by the hard work of the detectives and the prosecution team."

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the parking lot outside a housing complex in the 2900 block of Shady Hollow West on March 19, 2020, for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital for surgery.

Using the shooting victim's phone, police were able to find out he had been planning to meet Montross, and police identified Maat based on social media photos and witness descriptions.

A car matching the description of the one that fled the scene was found near Montross' home in Longmont, and police found Maat and Evans in the car and took them into custody.

The shooting victim, who was stabilized following surgery, said he got into the back of the car with a man he did not know — believed to be Evans — in the driver's seat, Montross in the front passenger seat and Maat in the back. The man said Maat pointed a gun at him and said, "Give me what you got."

The man said he told Maat they were "messing with the wrong guy" because he did not have any drugs. He told police he saw a packet of cocaine and grabbed it when Maat shot him.

Sierra noted that generally speaking, "When you shoot someone, you are likely going to prison."

"There cannot continue to be any consideration that self-defense requires that you arm yourself," Sierra said.

But Sierra said that she chose a sentence on the lower end of the stipulated range given Maat's age, developmental disabilities and rough upbringing.

"You are a very, very, very young person," Sierra said. "You have the opportunity to set your life in a different direction."