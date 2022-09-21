Defendant in Burge homicide takes a plea

Sep. 21—The man set to be tried starting Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the November 2019 shooting death of Jahmall Burge, 36, of Clovis has signed a plea agreement.

Johnny Rae Vigil, 29, has signed a plea agreement to second degree murder in Burge's death according to Ninth Judicial district attorney Brian Stover.

He said Vigil will be sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Stover said part of the agreement is Vigil will have a charge of "prisoner being in possession of a deadly weapon" dismissed.

Stover said Vigil will be sentenced later this month.

Jury selection was scheduled for Monday in Vigil's trial. The proceedings had been scheduled to continue to Sept. 30.

Vigil is charged with shooting Burge multiple times, using Burge's handgun, in a home in the 1000 block of Lea Ave. Clovis, where Burge was employed as a caregiver.

Vigil has been held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on Nov. 8, 2019.

Since he was incarcerated, Vigil has been convicted of battery against a peace officer for an incident involving a detention officer in 2020.

On Jan. 10 of this year, Vigil was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon or explosive by a prisoner after a body scan revealed he had concealed a sharpened metal object with a towel wrapped around the non-pointed end in his jail uniform, according to court documents.Those charges are pending.

On the day of the November 2019 shooting, Vigil had been released from the detention center after serving time for battery against a household member, probation violations, resisting arrest and other charges

One of Vigil's attorneys, Jeremiah Hall, declined to comment Monday on the case.

Another, Jacob Ort, could not be reached on Monday.

Do you have a question?

A comment you'd like to see published?

Or maybe a story idea for a future edition?

— Please email the publisher: dstevens@thenews.email