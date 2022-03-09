Defendant changes mind on guilty plea in murder

Mar. 9—A man accused of beating to death a 7-year-old boy with a hammer and then attacking the child's mom at a Beckley apartment complex in March 2021 had agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder on Tuesday for the child's death but changed his mind.

Rashad A. Thompson, 35, has until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to decide whether he will accept the plea or go to trial on June 21, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ruled Tuesday.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

The charges stem from events on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive, when Beckley Police Department officers and neighbors reported that Thompson used a knife to stab and critically injure Felicia Brown, a resident of the apartment.

He then killed Brown's 7-year-old son, who neighbors reported was disabled.

The little boy was a student at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School.

Police reported that Thompson had told them that he "just lost it" as a way of explaining the attacks.

He was initially scheduled to go to trial the week of March 14.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield had agreed to allow Thompson to plead guilty to first-degree murder and for the state to drop all other charges.

As part of the plea, Thompson may ask for mercy, which would permit Thompson to seek parole after 15 years. Hatfield intends to argue against mercy.

A pre-trial hearing was canceled for Monday, in anticipation of the plea deal. Kirkpatrick scheduled the sentencing hearing in his courtroom for Tuesday.

During the hearing, however, Thompson's defense attorney, Stanley Selden, told Kirkpatrick that Thompson had changed his mind.

"I had discussed the state's offer with my client," Selden explained. "Initially, he indicated he was gong to accept the plea offer. Then, for whatever reasons, he decided he was not going to accept, at this time.

"I conferred with him extensively," Selden said. "He also wanted to review some potential exhibits the prosecutor had, including numerous photographs."

The photographs were printed copies of files that Hatfield had submitted earlier as evidence to the defense, Hatfield said, but Thompson was unable to view them due to issues related to Southern Regional Jail, where he is awaiting trial.

Selden said he gave Thompson the prints of the photos to take to the jail to review.

Hatfield agreed to allow the plea offer to stay in effect until Friday afternoon. If Thompson does not accept the offer, it will expire, and the case will go to trial.

Selden asked that the trial be continued to a later date.

Kirkpatrick approved the continuance over an objection by Hatfield.

Due to a number of cases being tried in the current and next court term and other scheduling conflicts, Kirkpatrick had to set the trial next term, for June 22.

Kirkpatrick kept the weeks of June 6 and June 13 reserved for the trial of Natalie Cochran, a Daniels pharmacist accused of murdering her husband in 2018. Hatfield represents the state in Cochran's case.

Kirkpatrick set a pre-trial hearing for Thompson on June 10.

On the night of the attack, a neighbor told police she had been awakened when Brown banged on her door. When she opened the door, she saw Brown with a bleeding face. Brown began begging the neighbor to go with her to her apartment to get her 7-year-old and 2-year-old children.

The neighbor told police she went inside Brown's apartment and grabbed the 2-year-old. She saw Thompson walking toward the kitchen, so she carried the baby back to her own home and left the baby with Brown. She then went back to Brown's apartment to get Brown's son.

When she walked inside, she told police, she saw Thompson violently striking the sofa with an object, but she could not tell what the object was. She ran away but returned to Brown's place once Thompson had been arrested.

She said that was when she saw the little boy lying on the sofa, in the area Brown had been striking.

After arresting Thompson and obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a broken knife in the apartment and recovered the child's body on the sofa.