Defendant charged in fatal collision makes appearance ahead of July trial

Jun. 12—A Drumright man charged in a fatal collision the day before Thanksgiving in 2019 appeared in court Friday.

Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., 26, is being charged with two first-degree murder charges after police say he eluded them and caused a double-fatality collision that occurred at the intersection of Highway 51 and Norfolk Road, west of Yale.

Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

McClendon's Friday appearance was a pretrial. He is scheduled for jury trial in July. His next court appearance is July 6.

Ponca City woman charged with accessory to murder back in court

Storm Burnett Fields, 30, was charged with accessory to murder in the 2017 murder of Michael Hamilton.

Fields is one of the four people that were charged in Hamilton's death.

The other three people have either pleaded guilty or will be having a trial.

Gregory Guard pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and desecration of a human corpse.

He has his third sentencing date in October in Logan County.

Gary Schaffner was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. He eventually plead guilty to murder in the second degree during the commission of a felony: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He will appear in court in July for his fourth presentence investigation sentencing.

Anthony Endrina was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.

He was up for trial, but the date was stricken and a new date was set for Sept. 13.

Fields appeared in court Friday for her 11th pretrial.