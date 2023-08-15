Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment

A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

Those indicted include the former president, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.

The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.

[PHOTOS: Who was named in Georgia election interference indictment?]

Former President Trump and Giuliani, one of his attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.

All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News is breaking down what charges each of the defendants is facing.

Former President Donald Trump

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

False statements and writing (three counts)

Rudy Giuliani

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

False statements and writing (three counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

John Eastman

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Mark Meadows

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Kenneth Chesebro

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Jeffrey Clark

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings

Jenna Ellis

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Ray Smith III

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)

False statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Robert Cheeley

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

False statements and writings

Perjury

Michael A. Roman

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

David Shafer

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree (two counts)

False statements and writings (three counts)

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Shawn Still

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree (two counts)

False statements and writings (two counts)

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Stephen Lee

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Harrison Floyd

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Trevian C. Kutti

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings

Influencing witnesses

Sidney Powell

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Cathy Latham

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree

False statements and writings

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Scott Hall

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Misty Hampton

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DONALD JOHN TRUMP, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI, JOHN CHARLES EASTMAN, MARK RANDALL MEADOWS, KENNETH JOHN CI-IESEBRO, JEFFREY BOSSERT CLARK, JENNA LYNN ELLIS, RAY STALLINGS SMITH III, ROBERT DAVID CHEELEY, MICHAEL A. ROMAN, DAVID JAMES SHAFER, SHAWN MICAH TRESI-IER STILL, STEPHEN CLIFFGARD LEE, HARRISON WILLIAM PRESCOTT FLOYD, TREVIAN C. KUTTI, SIDNEY KATHERINE POWELL, CATHLEEN ALSTON LATHAM, SCOTT GRAHAM HALL, and MISTY HAMPTON

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power, talks to reporters after a hearing in Los Angeles, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Kenneth Chesebro, Trump campaign attorney. Alleged to have concocted the plan to convene a slate of false electors to vote for Trump. The grand jury subpoenaed Chesebro for his testimony on July 12, at the same time it also sought appearances from several other figures in Trump’s orbit during the chaotic post-2020 election period. Those figures include Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Cleta Mitchell and Eastman, who worked closely with Chesebro to develop the elector strategy. Chesebro fought his subpoena but ultimately testified. Emails have shown that Chesebro communicated with John Eastman ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, about a legal memo he had drafted, strategizing about what could take place that day.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference, where they announced that Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin at the Justice Department on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

Jenna Ellis, Legal adviser for Trump Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a Dec. 3, 2020, state Senate committee hearing at the Georgia Capitol during which false allegations of election fraud were made. In the petition seeking Ellis’s testimony, DA Fani Willis identified her as “an attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” In a petition to get her to testify for the Special Purpose Grand Jury, Willis said evidence shows that Ellis’s actions were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis wrote.

Ray Smith, Lead attorney for the Trump campaign in Georgia He represented President Donald Trump in litigation aimed at reversing Georgia’s 2020 election. Smith was among those who testified before a Georgia State Senate subcommittee making several claims of voter fraud. Smith was part of the team who filed unsuccessful lawsuits that challenged Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, citing Trump’s dubious claims of voting fraud. The lawsuits were later dismissed or withdrawn. Complaints say the lawsuits relied “solely on unfounded conspiracy theories, easily proven false, with no basis in law or fact.” Court documents suggest Smith is “something between a target and witness” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ’ probe into the election.

Robert David Cheeley

Michael A. Roman

David Shafer, Former chairman of the Georgia GOP, fake elector Shafer played a key role in organizing Georgia’s fake slate of electors. He convened Republicans in the Georgia state capital in December 2020 to pull together an alternate elector certification, and he served as one of the fake electors, signing on to the document. Shafer also was the plaintiff in a longshot lawsuit, as he and Trump attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Shafer coordinated at least some of his efforts with the Trump team, telling the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol that he put forward the fake elector slate at the direction of the Trump campaign. While Shafer’s attorneys have insisted he never committed any crimes – and he wasn’t organizing the GOP electors in secret – federal and Georgia investigators obtained an email from a former Trump campaign aide asking the alternate electors for “complete secrecy and discretion” and encouraging them to misdirect security guards when they arrived at the state capital.

Shawn Micah Tresher Still

Stephen Cliffgard Lee

Harrison William Prescott Floyd

Trevian C. Kutti

Sidney Powell, Attorney who worked with the Trump campaign after the 2020 elections Powell allegedly coordinated with SullivanStrickler, an Atlanta data company, to obtain breached elections data from Coffee County, Ga., in Jan. 2021. Local election officials reportedly gave the group access to equipment that was meant to be protected. SullivanStrickler billed Powell more than $26,000 for its work which also included attempts to access similar election data in Antrim County, Michigan, and Clark County, Nevada. State investigators called it “criminal behavior.” Powell also allegedly tasked people with identifying Georgia residents who could serve as plaintiffs in suits contesting Georgia’s election results.

Cathy Latham, Former GOP chairwoman for Coffee County, fake elector Latham is one of 16 Georgia Republicans who met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the presidential election and declaring themselves the state's

Scott Graham Hall

Misty Hampton a.k.a. Emily Misty Hayes