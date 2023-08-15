Here’s what each defendant is charged with in Georgia election interference indictment
A Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.
Those indicted include the former president, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.
The 98-page indictment lists 19 co-defendants and 41 charges.
Former President Trump and Giuliani, one of his attorneys, face the highest number of charges, with 13 each.
All 19 of the co-defendants are charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Channel 2 Action News is breaking down what charges each of the defendants is facing.
Former President Donald Trump
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Filing false documents
False statements and writing (three counts)
Rudy Giuliani
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
False statements and writing (three counts)
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
John Eastman
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Filing false documents
Mark Meadows
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Kenneth Chesebro
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Jeffrey Clark
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
Jenna Ellis
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ray Smith III
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (three counts)
False statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Robert Cheeley
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
False statements and writings
Perjury
Michael A. Roman
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
David Shafer
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
False statements and writings (three counts)
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shawn Still
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree (two counts)
False statements and writings (two counts)
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Stephen Lee
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Influencing witnesses
Harrison Floyd
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Influencing witnesses
Trevian C. Kutti
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
Influencing witnesses
Sidney Powell
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Cathy Latham
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Impersonating a public officer
Forgery in the first degree
False statements and writings
Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Scott Hall
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
Misty Hampton
Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
Conspiracy to commit election fraud (two counts)
Conspiracy to commit computer theft
Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
Conspiracy to defraud the state
