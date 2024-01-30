Defendant claims September killing on North 12 Street was self defense, not murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wallace Smith III admits he shot and killed George Derment Jr. early Sept. 23, but he claims the killing was self defense, not murder.

Prosecutors charged Smith, 43, with murder, pointing a firearm and a sentence-enhancing charge of unlawful use of a firearm. His trial started Tuesday morning with jury selection, opening statements and evidence.

The killing happened about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 23 in front of Smith's house in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, and Smith's surveillance camera caught video of the moments leading up to the killing, as well as the shooting. Jurors watched that video, which did not show the actually shooting. It did, however, clearly pickup the 17 shots fired in rapid succession.

On the video, Smith's BMW is seen rolling up on the left side of the video, his headlights visible to the camera. Then a second car's headlights are seen beside the BMW. Words can be heard, but not clearly.

As the two men are exchanging words, Sharon Raiden testified she drove up behind them heading to the convenience store, but Derment's car was blocking her.

"I went to go, and both black cars (Smith's BMW and Derment's Nissan) had the road blocked," Raiden testified Monday.

"They didn't move," she said. "I was king of aggravated. I yelled out the window, 'Move your ****ing car or I'll move it for you.'"

With that, Derment, 57, sped off northbound on 12th Street.

"He went down to the stop sign and turned around," Raiden said, saying that Derment was then driving towards her.

She got a good look at him.

"We locked eyes," he said. "He looked agitated or aggravated.

"I stuck my finger out the wind and flipped him off," she said.

Raiden drove to the stop sign, where she planned to turn left.

"As I was turning, I heard the shots," she said. "I didn't know if he was shooting at my house."

It was Smith, not Derment, doing the shooting.

He emptied a 17-round magazine into Derment's driver's side as Derment pulled up next to Smith's BMW.

Derment died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Testimony indicated that only one shot veered off target, striking the car's side above and behind the wheel well.

Since Smith is claiming self defense, he will have to testify at some point Wednesday when the trial resumes in Tippecanoe Superior 2.

