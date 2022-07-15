Defendant in coerced Russian roulette suicide sentenced to two years in prison

Grace Anne Sparks

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword on Friday sentenced a man to two years in prison after he was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in a rare case of coerced suicide.

Hayden Jennings Berkebile, 29, and the victim, 19-year-old Grace Anne Sparks, had a years-long relationship in which Berkebile developed sexual control over the victim and encouraged her to engage in dangerous and demeaning acts, prosecutors told the jury.

On Sept. 29, 2019, Berkebile was in Indiana, where he lived, and was communicating over video chat with Sparks in her Knoxville home. Berkebile coerced her into putting a bullet in the cylinder of a .357 revolver and spinning it to play Russian roulette. He then convinced her to put the gun to her head and pull the trigger.

Sentence means Berkebile will be released in about 4 months

Candis Sparks, Grace Anne's mother, spoke at Berkebile's sentencing, describing how she had made a vow to love and protect her daughter from the day she was born.

"My world shattered" when she found out her daughter had died, Candis Sparks said.

"I want to apologize for the part I played, through my negligence," Berkebile said, calling Grace Anne Sparks "one of the brightest lights in this world" and adding, "I never wanted this. ... Her death was never my goal."

Sword warned the family they likely would not be happy with the sentence but explaining he was constrained by the law and the fact that Berkebile had no prior criminal history.

Sword denied Berkebile's request for criminal diversion, saying the defendant was aware Sparks was especially vulnerable due to her suicidal ideation.

The judge sentenced Berkebile to the maximum possible for the crime: two years in prison. He noted, however, that Berkebile would be released after serving 30 percent of that time, minus 91 days credit for time served. That means Berkebile should be released after serving about four months.

Disturbing text messages between two read during trial

During Berkebile's four-day trial, prosecutors read out loud more than 1,300 messages between Berkebile and Sparks in order to establish the amount of control he had over her actions.

In some of the messages, Sparks described "normal" nightmares of drowning and dying, and discussed feeling suicidal. In one series of messages, she asked for reassurance Berkebile didn't want to kill her.

"You wouldn't let me die right?" one message read.

"Incited suicide" prosecutions are fairly rare. Only a small number of states have statutes that specifically address encouraging suicide. In California, for example, it is a felony to deliberately aid, advise or encourage another person to commit suicide. But California's courts have held that criminal liability for "encouraging" suicide requires something more direct than just words encouraging the act.

After the sentencing, Sword encouraged Sparks' family to become victim advocates and work to change Tennessee's laws surrounding this type of online abuse.

