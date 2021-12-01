Defendant could testify Wednesday in child sexual abuse trial

Dec. 1—PINEVILLE, Mo. — Judge John LePage decided after several hours of testimony Tuesday to let Bryon Hansen decide overnight if he wishes to take the witness stand in his own defense at his trial on charges that he sexually abused a girl.

Defense attorney Jeremy Bennett began calling witnesses Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors had rested their case following the testimonies of the victim's mother, sister, uncle and therapist.

What the first witness called by Bennett had to say appeared to backfire on the defense when she changed her testimony from a pretrial deposition taken in July.

The witness, a 16-year-old girl who was in the house in March 2015 when the victim says she suffered a miscarriage of a fetus conceived in the rape of her by the defendant, had said at the deposition in July that she never saw the fetus. But when Bennett asked her Tuesday, she said she had seen it.

Bennett reminded her of what she had said under oath previously, and she responded: "I was scared (then). I didn't want to talk about it."

Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher followed up on the change in her testimony on cross-examination, asking why she never signed the transcript of the deposition. She said she wasn't comfortable with what she said under oath previously.

A couple of other defense witnesses, Hansen's current girlfriend and his mother, were called to refute the testimonies of witnesses the state called Tuesday.

The victim in the case, who is now 20, had testified Monday that Hansen began physically abusing her when she was 7 and had progressed to sexual abuse by the time she was 11. The abuse culminated in the impregnating rape and miscarriage when she was 13, according to testimony in the case.

Hatcher called the girl's mother and older sister as witnesses who could corroborate certain details of the girl's account, primarily having to do with her gradual disclosures of what Hansen had been doing to her.

The sister, who never lived in the same household with the defendant but would visit from time to time, told jurors that she first began sensing the physical abuse that was taking place after 2010.

"Some of the abuse that was happening — I wouldn't leave — because I didn't want it happening to my sister," she said.

She said her first clue that Hansen was sexually abusing her sister came in the last week of April or first week of May 2015, which was more than a month after the purported miscarriage. She said some seemingly minor disagreement had arisen between them and her sister blurted out for the first time: "You don't understand. He touches me."

She said her sister never elaborated, but she took it to mean he was groping her. Later, she came to understand it was more than just that, she said. But it was not until about 2019 that she finally learned that he had raped her sister and she had lost the baby when he beat her, she told the court.

The sister also served as a propensity witness for the state, telling jurors that Hansen had molested her as well when she was 12 or 13.

"He told me if I said anything (to anyone else), he would do it to my sister," she said.

The girl's uncle was called by Hatcher to testify about some altercations he'd had with Hansen, including one four or five years ago after the allegations of abuse had surfaced.

The uncle said he ran into Hansen and Hansen's mother outside a truck stop in Joplin and the uncle verbally challenged him: "Why don't you try touching me like you do little girls?"

He said Hansen bristled, raised his arms in a confrontational manner and told him: "You don't want to do this." The uncle said he shoved him away, but Hansen started back at him.

"He said, 'The girls loved what I did to them,' and I lost it," the uncle testified. "I picked him up and slammed him."

Hansen's mother gave a decidedly different account of the altercation, telling jurors that the uncle had shoved her some from behind and started cursing him and calling him a child molester.

"Bryon never said anything except: 'I didn't do nothing,'" she told the court.

The defense called four friends of the defendant to testify that his reputation in the community was that of a "peaceful" and not violent man before requesting and being granted additional time for the defendant to consider whether he wishes to testify at the trial, which was moved to Pineville on a change of venue from Newton County.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.