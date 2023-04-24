Defendant in Danny Santulli hazing case pleads guilty to lesser charge, avoiding trial

Thomas Shultz will spend the next 30 days in the Boone County Jail.

This is part of a plea agreement between Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Nick Komorowski and Shultz's defense attorney, Brent Haden, in relation to the alleged hazing of Phi Gamma Delta pledge Danny Santulli during a "pledge dad reveal night," Oct. 19, 2021, that left Santulli with significant brain damage due to alcohol poisoning.

Shultz, a chapter acting vice president, was facing two different felony counts of hazing and tampering with evidence, but those were dismissed in favor of a guilty plea for the lesser misdemeanor of supplying alcohol to a minor.

His one-year suspended sentence places Shultz on unsupervised probation for two years and comes with certain conditions, including the 30-day shock jail time that started Monday. He also must complete 100 hours of community service within one year, complete an in-person alcohol and drug education program and complete a victim impact panel.

Shultz is prohibited from consuming alcohol or entering bars, alcohol stores or other businesses where the primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcohol.

He also must participate in good faith restorative justice mediation with Santulli's family if they request it. Santulli's family were presented with the plea agreement terms prior to Monday and signed off on them.

Santulli's aunt and cousin read victim impact statements prior to Division 2 Judge Jeff Harris finalizing sentencing. Haden had sought to enter into the record redacted police reports that Shultz had called 911, which would have partially countered the victim impact statements. Harris denied this motion.

Both family members expressed dismay over the alleged "code of silence" of fraternity members and leadership to "protect the fraternity" over the wellbeing of their pledge brother.

"Being the vice president he had first-hand knowledge what was going to take place that evening," said Chrissy Prioleau, Santulli's aunt. "... Thomas Shultz was responsible for the safety of (pledge brothers). He failed and he should be held accountable."

Fellow defendants Harrison Reichman, Benjamin Parres and Samuel Gandhi also had hearings Monday before Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs. Results of those hearings were not readily available Monday. A hearing was scheduled Tuesday before Division 11 Judge Stephanie Morrell for Alec Wetzler. Samuel Lane has a jury trial scheduled May 31 before Division 3 Judge Kevin Crane.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Danny Santulli hazing defendant enters guilty plea