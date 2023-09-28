Defendant in deadly 2020 north Lubbock Walmart shooting rejects plea deal at last minute

The case against a 23-year-old man arrested in what investigators believe was a random, deadly shooting in December 2020 at a North Lubbock Walmart will go to trial after he publicly backed out of a plea deal on Thursday.

Kaleb Anthony Vasquez, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since Dec. 5, 2020 rejected the plea deal offered by the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office after meeting with his attorneys one last time in the 364th District Court.

Vasquez is charged with murder in the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of 42-year-old Roel Munoz at the Walmart near the intersection of Fourth Street and Frankford Avenue. Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Vasquez's attorney, Bill Wischkaemper, informed District Judge William Eichman that his client was rejecting prosecutor's office against his advice. He told the court that he has met with his client multiple times and gone over the evidence and any mitigating issues and informed him that accepting the plea deal was in his best interest.

"We've had several long, long sessions with [Vasquez] and this is completely against our advice for him to reject this plea bargain agreement," he told Eichman, who was presiding over the case for 137th District Judge John McClendon who was in the middle of a separate murder bench trial.

Vasquez confirmed Wischkaemper's report to the court, saying he was rejecting the offer freely and knowingly.

Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek informed the court that after rejecting the offer, which was not disclosed in court, it was revoked and the case will be set for trial. Plea offers are not public until they are accepted in court.

A handful of Munoz's family members attended the hearing.

"You'll get that life sentence," one of Munoz's sisters yelled at Vasquez as she walked out of the courtroom. "Thank you for that."

Police investigators found footage from the store that showed Vasquez, wearing blue denim pants, a jacket and an American flag-style facemask, arrive at the store with his family, according to an arrest warrant.

Vasquez walked away from his family, walked past Munoz, turned and shot him. Munoz died at the scene.

Meanwhile, Munoz's wife was waiting for her husband in the parking lot.

Vasquez could be seen running away immediately after the shooting. An employee followed Vasquez out to the parking lot believing he was a shoplifter and saw him throw into the sewer an object that turned out to be a gun, the warrant states.

Vasquez's family also identified him as the person featured in an image that police officials released to the public during the manhunt that ended about four hours after the shooting.

Police, responding to a call about a carjacking at a gas station near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue A, found Vasquez and arrested him.

Officials said they have yet to find a connection between Vasquez and Munoz.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Murder suspect to stand trial after rejecting plea deal