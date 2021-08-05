Defendant in deadly gunfight near Anderson waives hearing on murder charges

Aug. 5—PINEVILLE, Mo. — Levi Watkins waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on the murder charges he is facing from a deadly exchange of gunfire May 25 with Jonny Wren.

Judge John LePage ordered Watkins, 19, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to stand trial trial on counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after the defendant's decision to waive the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance before Circuit Judge Kevin Selby in a trial division of the court for Aug. 12. Watkins has been under house arrest since posting a $10,000 surety bond on July 8.

He is accused of fatally shooting Wren, 25, during an argument outside the victim's residence on Stephens Drive near Anderson.

Dallas Outt, who gave Watkins a ride to Wren's home, told investigators with the McDonald County Sheriff's Department that Watkins called him seeking the ride but denied knowing Watkins was armed when he took him there.

Outt told investigators that Watkins began arguing with Wren when they got there, prompting Wren to ask, "Do you really want to play?" before stepping back inside his house and coming back out with a gun.

Outt maintained that he and Watkins ran for the cover of his car, where Watkins pulled out a pistol he apparently had been carrying in the passenger-side door compartment of Outt's vehicle.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Outt initially told investigators during a recorded interview that Wren and Watkins began shooting at each other and that he did not know who shot first. Later, in a written statement, he claimed Wren shot first, according to the affidavit.

Watkins and Outt fled in Outt's vehicle in the wake of the shooting, swapped out the car for a truck belonging to Watkins' grandmother and took it to the Downstream Casino to meet Outt's sister.

After learning from her that law enforcement was looking for them, Outt and Watkins left the casino on foot and are believed to have walked for several hours before splitting up. An attorney contacted the sheriff's office on their behalf and arranged for their surrender.

Outt has not been charged with any crime related to the shooting.