Defendant didn't leave state fast enough

Aug. 15—The problem for Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray is that Robin Marie Latesky has a problem doing as instructed, including leaving the state as expected.

As a result, Latesky, 26, Sawmill Rd., remains jailed for violating the condition of her probation that she leave the state immediately upon being placed on probation.

On June 22, Latesky appeared in Criminal Court and as part of her agreement with prosecutors, told the court she would leave for Utah the following day to live with her sister.

She didn't go and according to testimony from Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Pardon and Parole officer Chris Goddard, Latesky was picked up in Cumberland County on June 30.

Latesky took the witness stand and said the delay in her leaving the state was because she was unable to find a home for her dog.

"Was it because of your dog or because of your boyfriend?" Bray asked Latesky. The judge was referring to co-defendant Kyle James Fiste, 28, who is in jail on charges pending in General Sessions Court.

Latesky said it was because of her dog and added that she was not aware there was a deadline for her leaving Tennessee.

Latesky has served 268 days of a two-year sentence, Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes told the court. The attorney added that Latesky's sister agreed to have the airline ticket for Latesky to travel to Utah changed to the following week.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch pointed out that Latesky was granted judicial diversion but used meth while on probation, and at least once, refused to take a drug screen.

"The easy thing would be to revoke to serve your sentence, but sometimes the easy thing is not the best thing," Bray told Latesky.

He then ordered Latesky to remain in jail while he pondered what to do with her probation violation.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Joshua Adam Fields, vehicular homicide, continued to Sept. 7.

—Thomas Troy Parsons Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 3.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Oct. 3 at which time Smith is to return to court with an attorney.

Deadline docket

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, defendant is currently in an in-house recovery program and case was continued to Sept. 9 for a status report.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection, failure to stop for a crash with injuries and driving on a revoked license, continued to Aug. 5.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 19.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 19.

—Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence, first offense driving under the influence, and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 9.

—Joshua Daniel Presley, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, driving under the influence, simple possession of meth and two cases in boundover status, continued to Sept. 9.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or delivery, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Ashton Larae Smith, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, criminal impersonation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six cases in boundover status, continued to Sept. 9.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, reckless endangerment, fifth offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—William James Cooper Olszewski, possession of less than .5 grams of meth, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Olszewki and continued to Aug. 5.

Motion/petition

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 19.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering, forgery of up up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, identity theft, criminal impersonation and two counts of criminal simulation, bond surrender notice accepted and continued to Aug. 19.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child (statutory wording), hearing continued to Aug. 19.

Report with attorney

—Derek Alan Litman, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Litman and continued to Sept. 9.

Probation violations

—Amanda Jo Barber, pleaded guilty to a violation of a positive drug screen and is to serve nine months in jail and then be released back on supervised probation.

—Gary Paul Graham, pleaded guilty to a violation of a positive drug screen and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released back on supervised probation.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 9.

—Tyler Lynn Loden, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 19.

—Christian Gavin Radford, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Radford and probation violations hearing continued to Sept. 2.

—Donnie Ray Smith, Drug Court application filed and probation violation hearings continued to Sept. 2.

—Logan Gage Zellner, probation violation, probation extended one year for continued Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com