Defendant in downtown Boulder shooting charged with second-degree assault

May 4—The man accused of shooting a woman in downtown Boulder in February has been charged with second-degree assault.

Jake Prine, 37, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury during the commission of a felony, according to court documents.

Prine was also charged with attempted aggravated robbery and felony menacing.

According to Boulder police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard at 10 p.m. Feb. 27 and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman had been sleeping outside when she was confronted and shot by a man who then fled the scene.

Boulder police coordinated with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and one of its K-9 dogs to track the suspect's movements, but they were unable to locate him at the time.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and later released.

An investigation led to officers identifying Prine through eyewitness accounts and fingerprints on scene.

Detectives do not believe Prine and the victim knew each other, and they did not say what the possible motive for the shooting may have been. But in the charging documents, the attempted robbery charge accuses Prine of trying to take the woman's sleeping bag.

Prine is being held in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on May 25.