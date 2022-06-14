Defendant draws 10-year term in McDonald County molestation case

Jun. 14—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge sentenced a 37-year-old McDonald County man to 10 years in prison on a conviction for molesting a 16-year-old girl.

Travis Roller, of rural Seligman, pleaded guilty in McDonald County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree child molestation in a plea deal dismissing a second count of the same offense and two related counts of statutory rape and calling for the 10-year term.

Newton County Judge Jacob Skouby, who was hearing the case on a change of judge, accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of term.

The victim in the case reported in June 2021 that she had been sexually assaulted by Roller and was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin. The sexual abuse that the girl disclosed took place between November 2020 and March 2021, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

