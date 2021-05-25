Defendant draws 25-year term in child sexual abuse case with multiple victims

May 25—A rural Joplin man believed to have sexually abused eight children accepted a plea deal Monday requiring him to serve 25 years in prison without parole.

James A. Myers, 34, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to six counts of first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to concurrent terms of 25 years by Circuit Judge Gayle Crane.

Because the case was prosecuted as one with aggravating circumstances, the defendant will be required to serve the entire 25 years without parole, according to Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher.

Myers was first charged with molestation of a 5-year-old girl in April 2016 when the girl disclosed to her mother that Myers had been pulling down her pajamas and panties and touching her inappropriately when he would come by her father's house in the early morning hours. But that charge was dismissed later the same year.

Myers was arrested three years later on charges that he sexually abused two 7-year-old girls between October 2017 and April 2018 in the Carthage area.

A probable-cause affidavit filed at that time alleged that he gave one of the girls $5 after sexually assaulting her. She told investigators that he covered her mouth with his hand while he was raping her to keep her screams from being heard.

On two other occasions, the defendant raped and sodomized the victims in a bathroom of a residence, telling them to be quiet as he committed the acts.

The two counts of statutory rape and single count of statutory sodomy filed on Myers in April 2019 were amended in July of that year to account for six more victims identified by investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Joplin and Carthage police.

Additional interviews of suspected victims conducted at the Children's Center in Joplin in May and July 2019 led to the filing of 13 counts in total, including two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy, six counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old, two counts of sexual trafficking of a child and a single count of enticement of a child younger than 15 years old.

One victim described a trip to Walmart with Myers and his girlfriend during which Myers forced an act of sodomy on her when the girlfriend got out of their car to go panhandle in the parking lot.

Another girl told of being taken by him to a McDonald's restaurant and raped in the back seat of his car. Myers purportedly told her that she had to let him do it because he bought food for her and another child in their company.

The 13 counts filed on him two years ago were reduced to six counts of child molestation under the terms of Monday's plea agreement.