Defendant draws prison time in Joplin shoplifting case

Jan. 20—A Kansas man who used a gun to ward off employees of the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Joplin in a shoplifting incident two years ago has drawn prison time for the offense.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Joshua B. Mayberry, 29, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, to 10 years on a conviction for attempted first-degree robbery at his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the term be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center, with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.

Mayberry pleaded guilty June 7 to a Class B felony count of attempted robbery in a plea agreement limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than 10 years. He originally faced from 10 to 30 years on a Class A felony count of robbery.

An Academy Sports employee testified at a preliminary hearing in July 2020 that Mayberry entered the store April 22, 2020, in the company of a woman and that the two of them began stuffing items into a hunting bag. The employee said he approached Mayberry at the time and asked if he could help them, eliciting a query from the defendant as to why he was harassing them.

The employee testified that he noticed a gun in Mayberry's waistband as he was talking to him and decided to go outside to assist another customer in getting an item rather than prolonging contact with the defendant inside the store.

Mayberry exited the store a short time later carrying the bag and letting the employee who was still in the parking lot, as well as other store employees who followed him out of the business, know that he had a gun and they ought to stay away from him. Mayberry then got in a car with his female companion, and they left.

But employees wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle and took a picture of it as the car leaving and called police. The pair were stopped and arrested in Oklahoma a short time later.