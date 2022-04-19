Defendant draws prison time in rape of teen

Apr. 19—A Jasper County judge sentenced a 37-year-old defendant to five years in prison Monday for the rape of a 16-year-old girl he purportedly plied with alcohol.

Judge Gayle Crane assessed Justin D. Lambert the prison term on a conviction for second-degree statutory rape at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the sentence be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.

Lambert pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 18 in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might receive at no more than five years. He had been facing the more serious charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, but his plea deal dismissed the one count and reduced the other.

The sexual assault took place at a party that Lambert threw where marijuana and alcohol were being used. A probable-cause affidavit states that he had allowed a number of teens, including the victim, to attend.

The girl later told investigators that he served her a clear liquid from a tall glass bottle that she believed contained alcohol.

The affidavit stated that he committed an act of sodomy with her before raping her while she was intoxicated and incapable of consent. Another teen at the party purportedly witnessed the rape and corroborated the victim's account.

The affidavit states that Lambert has a prior felony conviction in Louisiana.