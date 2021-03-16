Defendant to enter treatment court under plea deal in assault case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·2 min read

Mar. 16—A rural Carthage man accepted a plea offer Monday on assault charges stemming from a 2018 shooting incident.

Stefan D. Hukill, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing two related felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action and requiring that he enter a treatment court program.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea arrangement and ordered the defendant into the program.

The conviction pertains to a shooting incident Oct. 9, 2018, at a property on Reinmiller Road near Joplin.

Victim Justin Hatfield testified at a preliminary hearing two years ago that Hukill came to his residence accompanied by Hatfield's ex-girlfriend and seven other occupants of three vehicles.

He said he assumed they were there to pick up a car that belonged to the ex-girlfriend's mother and had been left with him by the ex-girlfriend when they broke up a year previously. Several of the visitors, including Hukill, got out of their vehicles armed with handguns.

Hatfield testified that Hukill stepped up to him and hit him in the face with a pistol, which sent the rest fleeing in their vehicles. He said he climbed in his own vehicle and started to chase after them, hoping to get the license plate number of the truck Hukill was driving.

Hatfield told the court he was forced to give up the chase when occupants of two of their vehicles started shooting at him and a round struck one of his tires.

Hukill had faced charges from a second shooting incident on Oct. 27, 2018, when he allegedly shot Kyle Maxwell in the leg during an altercation outside Hukill's home on County Road 155. The charge was dismissed in January 2020 due to a lack of cooperation with prosecution of the case on the part of the victim.

