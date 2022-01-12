Defendant entering treatment court program in Joplin drugs, gun case

Jan. 12—A 26-year-old Joplin man took a plea offer this week on felony drug possession and firearm charges requiring that he complete a local treatment court program.

Mark A. Taylor changed his plea to guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing a separate stealing charge that he was facing and requiring completion of the treatment court program to receive suspended sentences.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and ordered the defendant's placement in the program.

The convictions pertain to an arrest in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020, after a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle the defendant was driving in Joplin that ended when he pulled into a driveway.

Officers found Taylor in possession of small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana as well as a handgun, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Prior felony convictions prohibit the defendant from possessing firearms.