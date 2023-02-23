Defendant enters plea in shooting death of Selma police officer. What’s next in the case

Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of fatally shooting Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and other charges.

Dixon, 23, is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, if convicted in the case.

Carrasco, a 24-year-old father-to-be, was gunned down while the officer was responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood just west of Highway 99.

Along with murder, Dixon is also facing an enhancement for using a gun and causing death. There is also a special circumstance charged and an enhancement for the murder of a police officer.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller is prosecuting Dixon and his defense attorney is Scott Baly.

Dixon returns to court on April 13 for a pre-preliminary hearing in Department 31.