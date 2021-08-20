Defendant in Ewert Park stabbing waives hearing

Aug. 20—A 32-year-old defendant accused of stabbing another man in Ewert Park waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered bound over for trial.

Joe I. Guevara, a homeless Joplin man, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. Judge Joe Hensley set Guevara's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.

Guevara allegedly stabbed Michael J. Smith, 50, of Joplin, twice in the back July 4 in the park at 900 E. Fifth St. in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he approached Smith and asked him if he had been in prison or jail and for what crime. When Smith told him it was none of his business, Guevara purportedly struck him in the chest and then twice in the back before walking away.

Smith apparently did not realize he had been stabbed until several witnesses informed him he had and provided aid to him. One of the wounds nicked his liver, according to the affidavit.