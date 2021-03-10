Defendant to face deportation after pleading guilty to trafficking in meth

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 10—A judge ordered a 21-year-old defendant turned over to federal authorities to face deportation proceedings after he pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in methamphetamine while residing in Carthage.

Hector Lopez-Ruiz changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea deal capping the sentence he might receive at six years and promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and assessed Lopez-Ruiz six years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended. The judge further ordered that Lopez-Ruiz be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which had placed a hold on him as someone living in the U.S. illegally.

Court records do not indicate Lopez-Ruiz's country of origin, and the prosecutor's office told the Globe that it did not have that information.

The defendant was arrested March 5, 2020, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on East Second Street in Carthage and seized 66.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

