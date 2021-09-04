Defendant faces amended second-degree murder charge in crash that killed Morrison teen

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·3 min read

Sep. 4—The suspect charged in a fatal collision that killed a Morrison teenager in June received an amended charge by Judge Nikki Leach after the preliminary hearing.

Paul Forsythe was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter and three counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury. Thursday afternoon, the charge of manslaughter was upgraded to second-degree murder after the judge said he "struggled" with determining the right charge after hearing testimony.

Forsythe is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a car head-on, killing 17-year-old Madicyn Lewis and injuring Baili Pierce, Norman Lewis and Bo Galloway.

Pierce was the first witness to testify Thursday, after suffering several injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries she is still unable to walk and is in a wheelchair. Thursday morning she told the court what happened the night of the fatal collision. As she was testifying to what happened, there wasn't a dry eye in the courtroom.

Pierce said she was following the car in front of her, when they took a hard right into the ditch, causing her to slow down. After seeing headlights in her lane, she took a hard left and was struck in the passenger side by Forsythe, she said.

She showed the judge and the court the scars from her injuries she sustained in the collision. She began to cry as she told everyone she isn't able to walk, cook or play with her child.

"I'm physically getting better, but mentally I'm not," she said.

Pierce was briefly cross-examined by defense counsel Todd Waddell.

Noble County District Attorney Brian Hermanson called Douglas Dickens to the stand. Dickens was the driver in front of Forsythe the night of the collision. He testified that Forsythe was driving erratically and it "looked like he wasn't paying attention."

Dickens said he saw the two vehicles coming as Forsythe was attempting to pass their vehicle. In order to prevent a collision, he said he pulled over and stopped his vehicle in order to allow Forsythe to get back into his lane.

Unfortunately, Forsythe continued in the wrong lane and Dickens said Forsythe "never deviated," though he could have gotten back into his lane.

Dickens wasn't cross-examined.

One Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, a Perry Police Officer and a Noble County Sheriff Deputy testified to what they saw while on scene, and testified to the demeanor of Forsythe. A paramedic from LifeNet also testified to what she observed.

Devree Shiplett, the mother of Madicyn and Norman took the stand to testify. She teared up as she talked about the death of her daughter and the injuries Norman had. He was an athlete and may never be able to play sports again, she said.

Andrea Galloway, the mother of Bo also took the stand. Bo faced severe injuries from the collision.

"My son has no feeling from the chest down," she told the court.

Her 15-year-old son may never be able to walk again due to the injuries he sustained, she said. Andrea also teared up as she told the judge her son can't eat and is fed by a feeding tube, amongst other challenges.

While at OU Medical, Bo was in the Intensive Care Unit for 22 days, and by the time he left for Colorado, his medical record was 2,200 pages.

Andrea told the court her son was able to "do things most men couldn't do, now he can't do things toddlers can do."

After testimony and arguments were heard, Forsythe was bound over for trial court arraignment on the charges of second-degree murder and the DUI causing great bodily injury. His next court appearance is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China vows to curb urban demolitions, preserve cultural heritage

    China will put an end to large-scale urban demolitions and preserve old historical buildings as part of a programme to protect its cultural heritage, it said in new policy guidelines published late on Friday. China's rapid economic development has relied on breakneck rates of urban expansion and renewal, destroying entire neighbourhoods and replacing thousands of old buildings with towerblocks and shopping malls. The State Council, China's cabinet, said the aim of the new guidelines was to "systematically protect and pass on" the country's cultural heritage and "tell the stories of China and the Communist Party comprehensively and accurately".

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Police now investigating possible hazing video at Cincinnati high school

    Fallout continues for a Cincinnati high school football team. Video surfaced this week showing what police believe may be Western Hills/Dater football players holding down a teammate and pulling his clothes off as he struggles to escape.

  • Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

    Prosecutors have filed charges against a transgender woman at the center of a viral video that sparked violent protests outside a Westlake spa.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • The judge ruling over Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial dismissed 9 people from the jury pool because they were unvaccinated

    US District Judge Edward Davila said he wanted to ensure the health of the jurors and their families.