Defendant in fatal shooting to be tried on vehicle tampering charge

Jun. 3—A Carthage man charged with murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Powell more than two years ago at a storage business in Joplin has been ordered to stand trial on a separate vehicle tampering charge.

Mason S. Roach, 26, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the slaying of Powell on Dec. 18, 2019, as well as on a stolen vehicle charge he picked up before his arrest in the slaying case.

The defendant's attorney, Rachel Fisher, obtained a postponement of the hearing with respect to the murder charges due to an issue with how little time the defense had been given before the hearing to examine information provided in discovery.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley agreed to a resetting of the preliminary hearing on the murder case to June 22 and limited Thursday's hearing to just the vehicle tampering charge.

An officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs arrested Roach on that charge outside a truck stop casino in Oklahoma on Jan. 15, 2020, the night after the truck he purportedly was driving had been stolen from a residence near Sarcoxie and about four weeks after the slaying of Powell.

The owner of the truck testified at the hearing that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway in the middle of the night. It was unlocked at the time with the keys in it.

The officer in Oklahoma had seen a posting on Facebook about the theft of the vehicle and happened to spot it at the truck stop. He said Mason, who was filling it with gas, at first told the officer he was with the truck's owner, who was inside the business.

When that did not fly with the officer, he purportedly tried to run, and the officer said he used a stun gun to stop him and get him detained.

The judge found that there was probable cause for Mason to stand trial on the charge of first-degree tampering and set his initial appearance in a trial division for July 11.

Roach was not charged with the slaying in Joplin until August 2020 after an investigation by Joplin police. Powell, 36, was shot three times at Westside Mini-Storage, 1717 S. Roosevelt Ave.

A month after the slaying, Joplin police announced that they were seeking a black mid-2000s Nissan Altima that could be seen leaving the storage business on surveillance camera footage.

Police eventually found a witness who acknowledged that she was forced into a black Altima at gunpoint by Roach the night of the shooting and driven to the storage business, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told police Roach was upset about messages that he had found between her and Powell.

As they arrived at the business, Powell started toward their vehicle and Roach pointed the gun at her head, she told police. She said she leaned forward to avoid being shot just as Roach fired rounds through the passenger-side window.

The affidavit does not state what happened next or if the woman, identified only by the initials R.M., saw him shoot Powell.

But the document states that the Altima was caught on surveillance footage entering the storage business at 12:02 a.m. and leaving at 12:06 a.m., and that no other vehicle can be seen entering the property until 12:13 a.m., when the person who made a 911 call reporting the shooting entered.

The affidavit further alleges that during the month that followed the slaying Roach told three other people that he shot and killed Powell.