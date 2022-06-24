Defendant in fatal stabbing at Abilene substance rehab facility found incompetent

A New Mexico man indicted for murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Lubbock man at an Abilene substance-abuse rehabilitation facility has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Jeff Propst of 104th District Court issued the ruling Friday morning after conducting a competency hearing for Giovonta Martinez of Ventero, New Mexico, located along the state's border with Colorado and about 570 miles from Abilene.

Martinez was 18 when he was arrested for the Nov. 24 stabbing death of Matthew Fouse in the 1200 block of Ash Street. Fouse recently had moved to Abilene from Lubbock. t

Friday's hearing involved the results of a psychiatric examination of Martinez, ordered in April.

Following the judge's ruling, Martinez was ordered sent to a state hospital for restoration of competency.

The case is stayed until the court determines that Martinez's competency has been restored.

Events night of homicide

Abilene police were called to the residential treatment facility at 2:39 a.m. and discovered Fouse had sustained multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso.

He died at an Abilene hospital.

Police located Martinez in the 1300 block of Mesquite Street shortly after the killing. According to a court document, he had "blood on his clothing."

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the suspect "having a physical altercation with Fouse" and stab the victim, the document said.

One witness also stated that just before the killing, the suspect allegedly announced he was going to stab the victim, referring to him by a pejorative, the document said.

