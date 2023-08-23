Defendant in Fayetteville road-rage trial guilty of first-degree murder

After less than an hour of deliberation, a Cumberland County jury found Roger Dale Nobles Sr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 road-rage slaying of motorcyclist Stephen "Trey" Addison.

The verdict came after four days of testimony where Nobles, 53, testified he hadn't intended to shoot the 32-year-old Army veteran and father of five after Nobles and his son got into a traffic dispute with Addison on Skibo Road on Jan. 3, 2022.

The dispute carried a block over to the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale roads, when Nobles' son, who shares his name, got out of the pickup and confronted Addison as he sat in the right lane on his motorcycle. Addison then stepped off his bike, and the two men exchanged words briefly before Nobles Sr. fired a shot from the driver's seat of his pickup truck. The bullet struck Addison in the chest. He died a short time later.

The shooting, witnessed by motorists stopped at the busy intersection in lunchtime traffic, was captured on cellphone video and shared on social media.

An undated photo of Stephen Perry Addison, who lived in Fayetteville and was shot to death in a road-rage incident on Skibo Road on Jan. 3, 2022.

Roger Dale Nobles Sr., 53, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 road-rage killing of motorcyclist Stephen Addison, 32.

Jurors had the option of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter when deliberations began shortly after 10 a.m. The court got word just before 11 a.m. that a verdict had been reached.

Superior Court Judge Gale Adams immediately sentenced Nobles to life without parole.

