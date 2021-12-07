Defendant in federal threatening case pleads guilty

John Thornton

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of threatening family members across state lines and via text message pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday.

John Thornton, 39, pleaded guilty to charges outlined in a federal indictment. FBI agents claimed Thornton sent multiple threatening text messages to two family members in other states.

In the texts, FBI agents said that Thornton described going on a rampage from Canada to Washington D.C. and threatening to shoot computer company workers, some of his family members, and the president of the United States.

"Tell my concern their father is The revolutionary war general," one text message provided in the affidavit reads. "5 stars now. 5 stars after I execute Joe Biden for Treason."

In motions and during multiple hearings, Thornton's defense attorneys raised questions about the credibility of Thornton's messages. Specifically, they pondered aloud how Thornton planned to get to the Canadian computer firm or Washington D.C. or his out-of-state family without a vehicle.

During at least two hearings, lawyers also discussed Thornton's alleged threats against FBI agents during his arrest. After saying he would kill them, the FBI agents said Thornton classified the declarations not as interstate threats but interstate promises.

He was initially arrested in May and has been held in jail on a judge's order since then.

While the details of Thornton's plea agreement remain unknown, court records show his trial was set to begin trial this week with jury selection on Dec. 6.

The apparent resolution also comes after federal prosecutors questioned Thornton's competency and Thornton's lawyers questioned federal prosecutors' proposed evidence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set in stone.

