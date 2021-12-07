Defendant in FIJI lawsuit at University of Iowa denies sexual assault claim, says he's being defamed

Hundreds of people hold signs and chant as a group pounds on the front door of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house during a protest, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

(Editor's note: This article deals with allegations of sexual assault, which may be difficult for some to read.)

One of the two former University of Iowa "FIJI" fraternity members accused of sexual assault is denying the allegations and arguing he is the victim of defamation, per court documents filed Monday.

An Oct. 26 lawsuit alleges that Carson Steffen and another former member of the University of Iowa chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity sexually assaulted a woman at a party in September 2020. The two men, the local fraternity chapter and the fraternity's parent organization are all named as defendants.

According to allegations in the lawsuit brought by plaintiff Makéna Solberg, the men "planned and conspired to lure (Solberg) into one of their bedrooms" at the fraternity house and sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated, physically impaired and could not give consent. The alleged assault was filmed or photographed, shared with members of the fraternity and "became widely circulated," according to the lawsuit.

Steffen admits having sexual activity with Solberg the night of the party at the FIJI house, according to a response to the lawsuit filed in the Johnson County District Court. But he argues it was consensual.

He's seeking a jury trial in the case.

More: University of Iowa student speaks publicly about sexual assault claim against former Fiji fraternity members

A banner reading "Anything less than yes = NO" hangs from the Gamma Phi Beta sorority chapter at the University of Iowa, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

No criminal charges have been filed. Iowa City police carried out search warrants in September 2020.

The answer to the lawsuit also lists counter-claims against Solberg, including Steffen's assertion that he has been defamed after being falsely accused of sexual abuse. He is asking for compensatory and punitive damages for "injury to his reputation, loss of future earning capacity ... and mental suffering."

"The written and oral communications are defamatory per se in that they charge Defendant Carson Steffen with an indictable crime and tend to injure his good name, exposed him to public hatred and contempt, and deprived him of the benefit of public confidence," the court document reads.

Story continues

The incident at the fraternity, and the months with no police action, led to days of protest on campus this fall. It also spurred a petition that has more than 183,000 signatures calling for the fraternity to be removed from campus and for action to be taken in regards to the incident.

Solberg went public with her story in October in an interview with the Burlington Hawk Eye. She remains a student at the University of Iowa. The two men were removed from of the fraternity last year and neither remain enrolled at Iowa.

The other man named in the lawsuit has not filed a response.

More: Iowa Fiji fraternity, former members sued over alleged 2020 sexual assault

FIJI parent organization: Beyond its 'control or foreseeability'

Iowa City police officers stand on a porch covered in signs after a protest against the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapter at the University of Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

The parent organization of the fraternity chapter, known as the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta Inc, also filed a response to the lawsuit Monday. It says the allegations are beyond its "control or foreseeability."

The UI chapter of the fraternity is a "separate and distinct self-governing entity" from the parent organization, known as Phi Gamma Delta Inc., according to court documents. The organization includes more than 100 fraternity chapters nationwide and in Canada, according to its website.

Solberg's lawsuit alleges that members and officers of the local chapter of the fraternity and the parent organization "knew or should have known of prior bad acts" of the two men who allegedly committed the assault and "failed to take appropriate preventative actions."

According to allegations in the lawsuit, the fraternity "failed to supervise its members and failed to protect guests present" at a party in early September 2020.

The parent organization argues that it did not control, or have the right to control, the day-to-day activities of the Iowa City fraternity chapter.

More: Here are 13 findings about sexual misconduct in a new survey of University of Iowa students

"There is no duty owed by International Fraternity to (Solberg) to protect (her) from negligent, intentional, or criminal actions of third parties," the response reads.

The response says that either Steffen, the other male defendant, or both, "sent digital images that included (Solberg) through a group SnapChat, which included a limited number of chapter members."

The international fraternity denies the lawsuit's allegation that the chat was established and used for official fraternity communications. It also says that the "circumstances giving rise" to the allegations of sexual assault "did not occur at or during an event planned, controlled, approved by, or known to the International Fraternity."

The original lawsuit filed in late October also named the Phi Gamma Delta Educational Foundation Inc. as a defendant. The lawsuit was later amended to remove the foundation, replacing it with the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta Inc.

How to get help:

If you or someone you care about is looking for support at the University of Iowa, contact the Rape Victim Advocacy Program at 319-335-6000. For helpline access, you can call 800-770-1650 or text ‘IOWAHELP’ to 20121.

For other resources in Iowa, check the RVAP's resource directory athttps://rvap.uiowa.edu/directory.

Cleo Krejci covers education for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. You can reach her at ckrejci@press-citizen.com or on Twitter via @_CleoKrejci.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Defendant in University of Iowa FIJI case denies sexual assault