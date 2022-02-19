Defendant in firearm, threat case waives hearing

Feb. 19—A man who shot himself during an armed incident Sept. 13 on Industrial Park Road in Joplin waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on two felony charges.

Roland S. Lanyon, 34, of Carthage, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to stand trial on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and making a terrorist threat. As of Friday afternoon, electronic court records did not show a date set for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Lanyon is accused of entering a business in the 3200 block of North Industrial Park Road, pointing a handgun at a worker and stating that it would be best if everyone there headed in the direction he was pointing.

Police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at the address encountered Lanyon minutes later walking about the grounds with the gun pointed at his own head and making suicidal statements.

The business in question and adjacent properties were evacuated while a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. A probable-cause affidavit states that Lanyon fired the gun twice before putting it to his head again and firing a third round that struck and seriously wounded him.

He was taken to a hospital with what was reported to be a life-threatening wound, which he survived. The gun, a 9 mm pistol, proved to have been reported stolen in Webb City.