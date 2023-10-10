Defendant found guilty in 2021 vehicular homicide case

Oct. 10—VALDOSTA — A Superior Court of Lowndes County jury handed a guilty verdict to a 38-year-old woman who was connected to the death of a Quitman woman in a vehicle accident in 2021.

Rebecca Stewart, 38, of Valdosta, was the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV involved in a vehicle accident June 25, 2021, an intersection on the 3200 block of North Valdosta Road.

The incident resulted in the death of Anita Joy Walker, 49, of Quitman. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a previous article.

Stewart was indicted on charges related to the accident in the March 2022 term. A second driver involved in the accident originally received charges and was also listed on the indictment, but their charges were later dropped as the case progressed.

Court documents showed a jury found Stewart guilty on two felony counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence (less safe) (alcohol) and reckless driving. The verdict was declared on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The documents said the defendant is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 7.