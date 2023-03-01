Defendant found guilty in aggravated battery trial

Mar. 1—MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County jury took about an hour Tuesday to find Brian Scott Collins guilty as a party to a crime in an assault case from 2019.

The assault took place late night June 14, 2019, at a local bar in the 100 block of First Avenue Southeast. Collins, a Moultrie native, was present at the venue with his nephew, Hunter Hancock, who has died since the incident. Collins was the sole defendant in Tuesday's trial.

The defendant faced charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery and battery. The jury did not consider the conspiracy charge and found Collins not guilty of false imprisonment. The jury found him guilty on all other charges.

The jury was selected on Monday, but the trial didn't start until Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The jurors heard testimony from the victim, two other witnesses and Collins willingly took the stand himself. They deliberated from 3:15 p.m. and notified the judge of a verdict at 4:16 p.m.

The victim testified that he was spending time with family at the bar when Collins and his nephew entered the establishment. He had a long conversation with the men and bought them drinks. He proceeded to close his tab and went into the restroom.

The victim said he looked to the door when it opened and the men entered the restroom. Hancock stood by him and Collins took a place by the door. That's when he was blindsided and Hancock punched him in the left eye.

He said as Hancock attacked him Collins remained by the door and was possibly holding a phone recording. He said he was borderline unconscious during the incident.

One witness testified that he exited the stall when he witnessed Hancock and the victim on the ground grappling and fighting on the floor. He said Collins was just standing in the room.

"Brian tells me to stay out of it," the witness said to the jury.

"At no point did you see Mr. Collins strike [the victim]," Collins's Defense attorney, asked during cross-examination.

"No," they responded.

Another witness, who worked at the door of the venue at the time, also took the stand. He said when he entered the restroom Hancock was to the left of the room washing off the blood and the victim was to the right with a puddle of blood on coming from their face. Collins was standing in front of him.

As the witness attempted to check on the victim, Collins hit him twice resulting in a black eye.

The defendant said his reaction resulted from wanting to protect his nephew. He immediately apologized and separated his nephew from the victim.

"This was not a fight. This was a beating," the prosecution said during closing statements.