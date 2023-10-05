Defendant gets 10-year prison term in Mount Vernon stabbing death

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the stabbing death of a man inside a city taxi stand last year.

Rasheed Binns' expression of "extreme remorse" in a pre-sentence interview convinced acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty that he deserved the lower end of the 10-to 12-year prison term the judge was weighing since Binns pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter two months ago in the killing of Robert Higgins.

The victim was the brother of one of the owners of New Line Taxi. He was in the back of the company's Third Street office early on July 22, 2022, when Binns and his fiancee arrived to get a cab. An argument ensued and Binns stabbed Higgins once.

The specific details of the argument have not been revealed but defense lawyer Joanna Karlitz said Binns knew Higgins to have carried a gun and that the victim made some reference to Binns having been shot months earlier.

"Mr. Binns has taken full responsibility for his actions that night," Karlitz told McCarty. "I do not believe this defines who Mr. Binns is as a person. He is owning this."

The judge acknowledged the defendant's past criminal record but said it consisted entirely of non-violent crimes related to drugs.

Guy was also arrested on a felony charge following the stabbing, accused of hiding Binns' clothing. She pleaded guilty in August to second-degree attempted hindering prosecution, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a conditional discharge, sparing her incarceration and probation if she stays out of trouble.

