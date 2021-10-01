Defendant gets probation in Center Creek assault case

Oct. 1—A Webb City man received a suspended sentence and probation this week when he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in an assault and child endangerment case stemming from an incident on Center Creek.

Jonathan P. Gregory, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor offense of peace disturbance and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Gregory had been facing felony counts of domestic assault and child endangerment from an incident three years ago on a segment of Center Creek that runs through a field near County Lane 206 and Ivy Road.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in May 2018 stated that while floating down the creek, the defendant put his 24-year-old nephew, Ricky Sherrill, in a headlock and held him underwater for a perilous length of time and also flipped over a canoe an 11-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were seated in, causing injuries to the knee of one and to a hand of the other.