Defendant, girlfriend give conflicting testimony in murder trial

Mar. 28—ANDERSON — The two people in a verbal confrontation with Arneshia Fuller on the day she was shot to death gave conflicting testimony in court Monday.

Joshua Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in Fuller's Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death after an ongoing dispute.

Treadwell maintains he shot Fuller in self-defense.

Both the state and defense rested their cases Monday, with jurors in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 set to deliberate Tuesday.

Treadwell testified Monday against the advice of his defense attorney, Cody Cogswell.

The argument between Fuller and Treadwell's girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, started at a gas station and proceeded to the 1400 block of Forkner Street, Treadwell said.

He testified that at the gas station, Fuller threatened the couple, and Treadwell said he was trying to determine why she did that.

Treadwell said when he and Parnelll arrived at the Forkner Street residence, he went inside the house and told Parnell to remain in her car.

Treadwell testified that he fired one shot at Fuller and that, after the shooting, someone at her side said, "Get the gun."

Only Parnell and Treadwell testified that Fuller had a gun that day.

Treadwell said Parnell had a gun that day but denied shooting Fuller with that weapon.

He said the gun he fired was in his possession, and he later gave it to a friend, identified only as Ike.

When asked by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp about Fuller pointing a gun at him and not firing a shot, Treadwell said, "It's not my fault I was quicker on the draw."

Treadwell testified that once he got back into the car with Parnell, he heard another shot and something strike the car.

Kopp said only one shell casing was found at the scene.

When asked if Fuller's gun was removed from the scene, Treadwell said that's what happened.

When Kopp questioned Treadwell about recorded telephone calls made to his parents after his arrest, he told them he didn't have anything to do with the incident and that he didn't have a gun.

Parnell testified that after leaving the gas station, she and Treadwell were followed by Fuller, and Parnell said she heard several shots and one struck her car before they arrived on Forkner Street.

She testified to hearing five shots at the time Fuller was shot, and that Treadwell was in the house when Fuller was shot.

She also testified that neither she nor Treadwell had a gun.

Kopp asked about her conviction on a charge of assisting a criminal, Parnell told the judge that Treadwell shot and killed Fuller.

"You lied to the jury?" Kopp asked.

Parnell answered, "Yes."

She pleaded guilty in 2021 to battery causing serious bodily injury.

She was sentenced by Judge Andrew Hopper to five years with the Indiana Department of Correction, with three years suspended.

