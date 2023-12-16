Defendant goes missing during rape trial

Dec. 15—A man being tried for rape went missing from the First District Courthouse in Santa Fe during jury deliberations Thursday, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Javier Romero-Cifuentes, 50, was on trial for two counts of second-degree rape resulting in personal injury in connection with a May 2021 incident in which a woman told police she blacked out after meeting him at a downtown bar and woke up the next morning not knowing how she'd gotten home and having flashbacks of being raped in the backseat of a car, according to reports from the time. A sexual assault examination determined she had injuries consistent with being raped.

Romero-Cifuentes had been out of jail while awaiting trial, court records show. He showed up for trial, but apparently disappeared after jurors began deliberating in the case.

"At some point during the deliberations it was determined the defendant could not be located," First Judicial District Attorney spokesman Nathan Lederman said in a phone interview Friday, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

Lederman said jurors found Romero-Cifuentes guilty of both charges against him. The charges are second-degree felonies which expose him to a total possible maximum penalty of up to 18 years in prison.

The woman told police she felt she might have been drugged, accord to a previous report. She said she and another female friend met Romero-Cifuentes at Evangelo's Cocktail Lounge and while their first round of drinks tasted fine their second margaritas tasted "funny."

They socialized with the man until the bar closed, according to a previous report. The woman said when she left the bar she had to hold onto Romero-Cifuentes arm for support to stay upright and she blacked out after that.

Romero-Cifuentes' attorney David Foster declined to comment Friday.