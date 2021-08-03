Defendant granted more time for second competency evaluation

Aug. 3—A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge Tuesday gave a South Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's two children and injuring a third more time to undergo a second medical evaluation regarding the defendant's not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Kevin Moore, 28, who was caring for the children at the time, is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Phillips, 1, and Ahmir Phillips, 6, at the Byrneport Apartments on Feb. 5. A third child, Ashtan Phillips, 4, was wounded, and a fourth, Gracieana Phillips, 2, was unharmed. Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.

During a competency hearing at the court Tuesday, Judge Eric Marks gave Moore, of the 800 block of Byrneport Drive, until his next court appearance Sept. 16 to get a second opinion from Dr. Mark Babula of Central Behavioral Healthcare after Moore's defense attorney John Thebes told the court that Dr. Babula hadn't had a chance to interview the defendant citing a "tremendous" case backlog caused by the pandemic and asked for an extension.

On June 22, Judge Marks granted the defense's request for a second opinion during a court session held to review the results of an evaluation by Dr. Gregory Forgac at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, who found that the defendant "did not meet the legal criteria for going forward on a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity," according to the judge. Moore entered the insanity plea Feb. 19.

In February, Mr. Thebes first requested a competency evaluation and a March 19 report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center found Moore is competent to stand trial — which evaluates a person's understanding of legal proceedings.

Mr. Thebes then asked for an evaluation of his client's competency as it related to his mental status at the time of the offense.

Moore did not cooperate with the initial interview for that process, and was ordered to again be interviewed by Dr. Forgac, with the results revealed June 22.

Moore remains in the Lucas County jail in lieu of a $5-million bond.