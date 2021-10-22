Defendant granted probation in Jasper County case

Oct. 22—A rural Carl Junction man received a suspended imposition of sentence when he pleaded guilty this week to a sex crime.

James D. Moran, 78, pleaded guilty to the felony offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years with the requirement that he complete a sex offender treatment program.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Moran forced inappropriate touching on a 19-year-old man June 21, 2020.