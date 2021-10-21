Defendant granted suspended sentences in Newton County meth trafficking case

Oct. 21—NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Sarcoxie man was granted suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week in Newton County Circuit Court to drug trafficking charges.

Roscoe D. Rickman, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree trafficking in drugs and resisting arrest at a hearing Monday before Judge Gregory Stremel.

Rickman's plea agreement with the prosecutor's office called for seven-year suspended sentences, which the judge granted, placing the defendant on supervised probation for five years.

The convictions stem from an arrest March 4, 2019, when a deputy on patrol tried to stop a pickup truck Rickman was driving on Kodiak Road in Newton County. Rickman sped off down Cody Lane but crashed into a tree and came to rest at the dead end of the road. He got out and ran, but he was caught and arrested.

The deputy found a drug pipe on the defendant's person and 2 ounces of methamphetamine on the floorboards of his truck, according to a probable-cause affidavit.