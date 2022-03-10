Defendant in 'gun battle' released from jail days earlier

Mar. 10—WILKES-BARRE — Five days before Wilkes-Barre police allege Isaiah Derrick Dauphine took part in a "gun battle" near the Sherman Hills apartment complex, he was released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., who presides over the county's drug treatment court, filed an order Feb. 14 allowing Dauphine, 19, to be released from the correctional facility Feb. 18.

Police allege Dauphine was part of a group who exchanged gunfire with two men in the area of Parkview Circle and North Empire Court on Feb. 23.

Police said they collected a total of 84 spent shell casings from the front of 290 Parkview Circle and 304 N. Empire Court, where the two groups fired at each other, according to court records.

Several rounds passed through occupied houses a distance away on North Empire Street, police said.

Dauphine, of South Gates Avenue, Kingston, was accepted into the county's diversionary court program on Oct. 20, 2021, after an extensive screening by Sklarosky, prosecutors and his defense attorney.

Treatment court began in 2006 targeting offenders whose criminal offenses are non-violent and tied to drug or alcohol addiction. Participates can avoid jail time by staying drug free for a year and completing an intensive treatment program.

Dauphine's course into treatment court stems from his arrest by Kingston police in April 2020.

Court records say police were watching Dauphine's then residence on Frederick Street after receiving neighbors' complaints of drug activity.

After observing Dauphine involved in a drug sale, a search warrant was executed at the residence finding marijuana, packaging materials, cash and 13 counterfeit $100 bills, court records say.

Since it's likely Dauphine will be terminated from treatment court, he will face drug trafficking and possession charges, including a child endangerment offense.

A 16-year-old boy was inside the Frederick Street residence when police allegedly found the marijuana.