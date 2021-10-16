Defendant hangs himself in Fairfield park during trial

Oct. 16—A 24-year-old man was found dead last week in a Fairfield park after he did not show up for the second day of his trial in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Fairfield Police found the man's body in Harbin Park on the morning of Oct. 6. The Butler County Coroner ruled the man's death a suicide by hanging.

The Journal-News does not usually report suicides but is reporting this incident because it occurred in a public location.

The man was indicted by a grand jury in November on several counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to court records, the alleged victim is a teen between 13 and 15.

A jury was selected, but the man did not show up for trial in Judge Noah Powers II's courtroom.

Using the GPS ankle monitor the man was fitted with when released from the Butler County Jail after posting bond, police found the body in a heavily wooded area of the park.

The judge dismissed the jury, telling them the defendant had died and a formal motion dismissing the charges has been filed.

About the Author

Lauren Pack