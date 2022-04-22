Defendant Isaiah Krainbill bound over on amended charges linked to gunshot death at Topeka hotel

Topeka police investigate a gunshot homicide committed at a Topeka motel in August 2021. A preliminary hearing was held Thursday in Shawnee County District Court for a man charged with crimes linked to the killing.

A Topeka man will face amended charges after being bound over for trial Thursday for crimes linked to a gunshot homicide committed last August at a Topeka hotel.

Shawnee County District Judge David Debenham found probable cause existed to bind Isaiah Krainbill, 20, over on one count each of intentional second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree murder in the commission of an inherently dangerously felony, court records show.

Prosecutors are to file an amended complaint, those records said.

The move came after Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay sought to have Krainbill bound over on charges of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Those charges are linked to the fatal shooting last August of James Norman Epps Jr., 37, at Room 232 of the Travelers Inn, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Epps was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, and Krainbill was taken into custody soon afterward, Kagay said.

