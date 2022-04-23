Defendant in Joplin arson case takes plea offer

Apr. 23—A 51-year-old defendant accused of trying to set an occupied house on fire two years ago in Joplin has taken a plea deal dismissing the arson charge he was facing.

Michael P. Banks Jr., of Joplin, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree property damage, a Class E felony carrying up to four years in prison.

His plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office would dismiss a more serious offense of second-degree arson that he had been facing along with a misdemeanor count of property damage.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea arrangement and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. The judge set a sentencing hearing for May 2.

Banks was accused of trying to set a house on fire at 821 S. Jackson Ave. with four people inside at the time, including a 2-year-old boy. A probable-cause affidavit states that he pushed a pile of trash up against an exterior wall of the house and lit it.

The fire burned the siding of the residence and a garage door but did not spread to the residence as a whole. He also purportedly threw a rock at the windshield of the homeowner's vehicle, causing an estimated $400 in damage.