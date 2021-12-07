Defendant in Joplin gun-pointing incident takes plea deal

Dec. 7—A Joplin man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her 2-year-old daughter when they happened to witness a domestic disturbance involving him and another woman pleaded guilty Monday to a felony weapon offense.

Joseph A. Martin, 36, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing a related misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant to be completed before a sentencing hearing Jan. 24.

Martin initially faced two counts of felony assault following the incident July 3 in the 100 block of South Byers Avenue in Joplin. Those counts were amended to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon before his preliminary hearing in August.

The victim in the case testified at that hearing that she was at her vehicle with her daughter when a disturbance involving Martin and another woman began nearby.

"He had her by her hair and was walking her in front of him," she told the court.

When she made eye contact with them, Martin pulled out a handgun and turned his attention toward her, warning her not to call police and demanding that she give him her cellphone.

She told Martin she did not have a phone and he pointed the gun in the direction of her and her daughter before turning his attention back to the other woman, she testified. She then called police and Martin fled as officers arrived.