Defendant in Joplin officer assault case waives hearing

Jun. 6—A 34-year-old man shot by a Joplin police officer after he purportedly assaulted another officer with pepper spray waived a preliminary hearing last week and was ordered to stand trial.

Michael C. Yarga waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of third-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division for July 11.

Yarga was one of three pedestrians that officers contacted late at night March 21 in an alley west of Connor Avenue near Ninth Street. The officers conducted computer checks of their identification for warrants and initially released the two men and a woman.

Moments later, one of the officers was notified that the woman actually did have an outstanding warrant and the two officers initiated a second stop of the three pedestrians. As they did, Yarga purportedly started running with the officers in pursuit on foot until he stopped, turned around and sprayed Officer Garritt Pearish in the face with the inflammatory self-defense chemical.

Officer Daniel Lenz then shot Yarga in the abdomen, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of the officer-involved shooting.