Defendant in Joplin shooting case to enter treatment court

Jul. 29—A 24-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty to an assault charge in a shooting incident two months ago in a plea agreement requiring that he enter a local treatment court program.

Daniel A. Colon pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended Class B felony count of first-degree assault. He had been facing a Class B felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

His plea agreement requires that he enter a local treatment program, and if he completes the program, he could receive a suspended imposition of sentence.

Colon was charged with firing a handgun at a vehicle May 14 at the intersection of 21st Street and South McCoy Avenue as the driver of the vehicle was pulling away from him. The round struck the driver's side of the vehicle, but no one was injured, according to a probable-cause affidavit.