Defendant in King Soopers shooting set for competency hearing, denied second evaluation

Aug. 29—The man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in 2021 has been denied a second competency evaluation and is set for a restoration hearing to determine if he is fit to proceed to trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting in March 2021.

Alissa has been staying at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo since he was deemed incompetent in 2021, but was deemed competent enough to proceed in a recent report issued by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

At a status conference Tuesday before Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke, Alissa's defense attorney Kathryn Herold requested a second evaluation. But Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty objected to the motion citing delays in the case and the "pure exhaustion" for the victims' families.

"The delays this year have been incredibly frustrating for (the victims)," Dougherty said. "To these victims this is the most important case in the world."

Bakke said it was "a difficult decision," but denied the motion. Bakke said the timing in this case was "unique," as attorneys had already been preparing for a restoration hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Attorneys ultimately filed a report to continue the hearing after a delay at the state hospital in providing records. Shortly after that delay was granted, the report was issued deeming Alissa competent to proceed.

Alissa's attorneys have previously said he suffers from schizophrenia, while prosecutors have raised concerns that he has been feigning symptoms.

While the report deemed Alissa competent to proceed, the order to formally lift the mental health stay on the case has to be issued by a judge.

Bakke said the restoration hearing will take place within 30 days, and asked attorneys to consult with each other to hopefully come to an agreement on the date.

Dougherty also asked the court to set a preliminary hearing after the restoration hearing so attorneys could begin preparing. Despite defense objections, Bakke agreed and set a half-day for the preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 14.

Alissa is being held without bond, but when the mental health stay on his case is lifted he will need to have a bond set following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that banned no-bond holds in first-degree murder cases.

Dougherty has asked that Bakke ask the state hospital to keep Alissa at its facility even if he is declared competent, due to his "tenuous" competency situation.

The state hospital has reportedly asked the Boulder County Jail to pickup Alissa, but Bakke noted that until she actually lifts the mental health stay, he must remain in Pueblo.

"He is not found competent until I say so," Bakke said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.