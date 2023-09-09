Defendant in King Soopers shooting set for competency hearing in late September

Sep. 8—The man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in 2021 now has a two-day competency hearing set for later this month.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting in March 2021.

Alissa has been staying at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo since he was deemed incompetent to proceed in 2021. But a report issued by the Colorado Department of Human Services opined that Alissa had been restored to competency, prompting prosecutors to ask for a hearing to determine if Alissa is in fact able to stand trial.

Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke granted the request for a hearing, denying a defense motion asking for a second evaluation.

According to a court filing, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on dates for the two-day hearing, which is now scheduled to start Sept. 27. The motion also requested that Alissa be brought to Boulder to attend the hearing in person.

Bakke granted the motion on Aug. 31.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.