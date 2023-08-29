Defendant in King Soopers shooting set for competency hearing, denied second evaluation

Aug. 29—The man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in 2021 has been denied a second competency evaluation and is set for a restoration hearing for Oct. 3.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting in March 2021.

Alissa's defense attorney Kathryn Herold requested a second evaluation at a status conference Tuesday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty objected to the motion citing delays in the case and the impact on the victims' families.

"I would urge you to deny the motion," Dougherty said to Judge Ingrid Bakke.

Bakke said the timing in this case was "unique," as attorneys had been preparing for a restoration hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday..

Attorneys ultimately filed a report to continue the hearing after a delay at the state hospital in providing records. Shortly after that delay was granted, a report was issued deeming Alissa competent to proceed in his case on Aug. 23.

Alissa has been staying at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo since he was deemed incompetent in 2021.

Alissa's attorneys have previously said he suffers from schizophrenia, while prosecutors have raised concerns that he has been feigning symptoms.

While the report deemed Alissa competent to proceed, the order to formally lift the mental health stay on the case has to be issued by a judge.

Dougherty asked the court to set a preliminary hearing for after the restoration so attorneys could begin preparing. Bakke agreed and set a half-day for the preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 14.

Alissa is being held without bond, but when the mental health stay on his case is lifted he will need to have a bond set following a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that banned no-bond holds in first-degree murder cases.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of the responding officers shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.